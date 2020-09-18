Zuku Introduces 500MB Package, Launches “Twice Speed X2’’ Campaign In Celebration

Zuku Fibre has announced the introduction of the fastest internet speeds on it 500MB Triple Pay package. The company provides home internet, Digital TV and digital telephony to customers in Kenya and East Africa.

According to the company, the launch of 500 Mbps Triple Play package will offer a bouquet of three services for one price. The package comprises internet speeds of 500 Mbps, Digital TV with about 130 local and international tv channels and home telephony with calling rate of Ksh 2/= to other networks in Kenya.

Zuku says that it will celebrate the 500Mbps Triple Play package by upgrading the speeds of its Home Fibre packages to twice the current speed in a high-speed campaign dubbed “Twice the Speed X 2”.

The 10Mbps Triple Pay Package will now cost Ksh 2,799, Triple Play 20Mbps will cost Ksh 4,199 and Triple Play 60Mbps will cost Ksh 5,299. The company says that customers will also have the option of selecting from a range of Home fibre packages at 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 500Mbps.

