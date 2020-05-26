Zoom Temporarily Halts GIFs From Its Chat Features

Zoom has temporarily disabled the integration of Giphy with its chat feature until “additional technical and security measures have been deployed”.

Zoom has recently started implementing a list of security updates on its platform. These include limits on screen sharing, restrictions on logging in to meetings from multiple devices for meetings that require registration and changes to muting and unmuting functions.

The temporary action on Giphy has come just a few days after Facebook acquired the GIF platform for $400 million with plans to integrate the feature prominently on Instagram. The company has not disclosed how the acquisition will affect Giphy’s existing partnerships with Tiktok, Twitter, Pinterest, iMessage and other third party users.

By the time Facebook acquired Giphy, they did not use any embedded tracking and its API did not have access to users’ data, this is according to Giphy.

Zoom has also had to deal with a host of security issues since the outbreak of the Corona virus when demand for remote services soared. The move to update its security is in an effort to get rid of security breaches, zoombombing incidences and ensure that it is a safe meeting space for schools and companies.

Zoom is facing a series of class action suits and has lost some business due to the security issues. Other companies such as Google, Whatsapp and Facebook have also implemented cloud meeting features to meet the demand.

