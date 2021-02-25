Zoom Rolling Out Automatic Closed Captioning for Free Users

Zoom is rolling out automatic closed captioning for all free accounts in an effort to make the service more accessible. The company announced that users who require the service can manually request access to the Live Transcription feature via a Google Form linked to the notice.

Zoom has been offering AI-powered live transcription for all its paid accounts. Meeting hosts have had to manually add their own captions or use a third-party service. But now, the company will make the service free for all Zoom users. On its support page, the Video-conferencing app says that the live transcription feature is only available in English.

Read: Zoom Introduces End-to-End Encryption for Meetings

Automatic closed captions are already available in apps such as Google Meet. Zoom has become more popular since the Covid-19 pandemic, and this could just be one way the company is enhancing its services.

Zoom has previously added features to pin and spotlight interpreters on a call and add screen reader support for better accessibility.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu