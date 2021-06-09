Zoom Meeting Cut Short As Nairobi Health CEC Appears Before Senate in Bathrobe

The Senate Health Committee was on Wednesday taken aback after Nairobi Health CEC Hitan Majevdia appeared in a zoom meeting in a bathrobe.

Majevdia appeared for the morning session with his mouth full, suggesting he was having breakfast.

The committee had invited the County Government and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) to respond to queries on the Special Audit Report by the Auditor General on the utilization of Covid-19 funds by county governments.

Wajir Senator Abdullahi Ali while expressing his disappointment in the CEC, said he (Majevdia) was being disrespectful by appearing for the meeting poorly dressed.

“It is very disrespectful for a whole County official to appear before senate committee not properly dressed and yet he has no responses for us,” the legislator said.

An ill prepared Majevdia told the committee that he did not have the responses to the audit queries. Apparently, deputy governor Anne Kananu had the answers, he told the committee.

“I don’t have the responses with me as the County Secretary and the Deputy Governor have them,” he said.

Asked where his superiors were, the CEC said they would join the meeting later on as they were engaged elsewhere.

County Secretary Justus Musumba told the parliamentary committee that they had not received a formal invite to attend the meeting.

“I wrote to the clerk of the health committee on whether the county government should appear but I did not get any response,” said Musumba.

The committee chairperson, Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito directed that the CEC should leave the meeting immediately.

“The CEC appears drunk, he is in a bathrobe and is not properly dressed. The Covid-19 funds is not a joke and he should take this matter seriously,” Mbito complained.

