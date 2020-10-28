Zoom Introduces End-to-End Encryption for Meetings

Zoom has announced that users can how host end-to-end encrypted meetings with up to 200 participants. This is an a bid to make calls more secure.

“We’re excited to announce that starting next week, Zoom’s end-to-end encryption (E2EE) offering will be available as a technical preview, which means we’re proactively soliciting feedback from users for the first 30 days,” said the company in a statement.

The videoconferencing company says that free and paid Zoom users hosting up to 200 participants will be able to use tools which will secure their meetings.

“We’re pleased to roll out Phase 1 of 4 of our E2EE offering, which provides robust protections to help prevent the interception of decryption keys that could be used to monitor meeting content,”the statement further said.

According to the The Verge, Zoom previously offered End to End Encryption, but this was limited to encrypt data between each meeting participant and Zoom’s servers and not amongst themselves.

Consequently, if you choose to use end-to-end encryption, some features will be excluded. These are; Join before host, cloud recording, streaming,live transcription, breakout rooms, polling, one on one private chat and meeting reactions.

To check if your meeting is end-to-end encrypted, look for a green shield logo on the upper left corner of the meeting screen with a padlock in the middle.

