Zoom Gesture Recognition Feature Now Available on Desktop

Zoom is adding some new updates on the desktop app. The video-conferencing app will now make it easier for users to quickly find reactions to applaud co-workers or send a heart to a friend. The gesture recognition feature will display a thumbs-up emoji when you give one to your webcam or show a raised hand emoji when you raise yours.

Gesture recognition is already available for iOS users who use Zoom on iPad and iPhone. The feature has been available since late last year, albeit with a few issues. Users have reported the app’s tendency to read “I’m scratching my face” as “I’m raising my hand,” with the app only picking up the thumbs-up after an aggressive gesture.

However, the feature is thought to be a bridge between natural and digital communication, allowing users to express themselves naturally and communicating the same to the other parties.

Among other updates is Zoom’s visual collaboration tool, the whiteboard feature which is now a separate product inside the app as opposed to an add-on. The app is also focusing on the management of polls and break-out rooms, as well as the ability to run large events on the platform seamlessly. The company is also continuing with the roll-out of its chat etiquette feature, which enforces which enforces corporate communications regulations automatically.

