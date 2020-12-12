Zoo FC, Mathare United Axed From Kenyan Premier League

Zoo FC and Mathare United have been axed from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League after failing to sign a television broadcast deal with StarTimes.

FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) gave the two clubs up to Friday to sign a commitment endorsing the seven-year deal but they failed leading to automatic suspension.

“They were given enough time to comply but unfortunately they refused, leaving us with no option but to move on without them,” said Nick Mwendwa, the FKF boss.

The decision will be ratified or reversed in the next FKF Annual General Meeting.

Mathare United and Zoo have held they are not signing away their media rights unless through a limited company like was the case with Kenyan Premier League Limited.

Read: Zoo FC Coach Herman Iswekha Accuses Players Of Match Fixing After Heavy Loss To Leopards

FKF on the other hand are adamant all media rights belong to them and have the mandate to negotiate deals on behalf of clubs as regards leagues.

Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars who held a similar position as Zoo and Mathare United are scheduled to play their first league game today at Nyayo Stadium.

Gor Mahia committed to the deal through Secretary General Sam Ochola despite protests from Chairman Ambrose Rachier.

Ulinzi are reportedly in the process of committing.

Founded in 1994 in the sprawling Mathare slums, Nairobi, Mathare United’s biggest accolade to date, apart from nurturing many talents, is winning the 2008 Kenyan Premier League.

Zoo FC on the other hand was formed in 2009 and were just beginning to get their footing in the Kenya’s top flight.

Players of the two teams after free to join other clubs.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu