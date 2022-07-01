India Tech Firm, Zoho, Launches Software Package Deal for Kenyan SMEs

Small and Medium-sized enterprises are set to benefit from a software package deal from Indian-based tech giant Zoho. The Zoho Africa Digital Enabler (ZADE) package comprises 10 software packages and will be available to SMEww in Kenya at a discounted rate of Sh585 per month.

Zoho anticipates that its solutions will overcome the pricing barrier to technology adoption that businesses currently experience.

“The plan is to remove the technology adopting barrier and help SMEs kick start their digital transformation journey, that will, in turn, help them stay nimble and quickly adapt to changing market conditions,” said Hyther Nizam, Zoho Middle East and Africa president.

The software package comprises applications such as Spreadsheets, secure email hosting, web conferencing, digital invoicing, word processing, file management, presentations, team communication, and team collaboration.

In January 2021, the tech company established by Indian billionaire Sridhar Vembu entered the Kenyan market to compete with services provided by Google and Microsoft. It includes email, finance, human resources, customer service, and marketing packages/bundles that businesses need to operate their daily operations. All of its more than 51 apps are cloud-based.

In Zoho’s top three African markets, Mr. Nizam observed that Kenya has the fastest expanding economy because to its excellent infrastructure and high internet penetration.

“Zoho grew by 47 percent this year in Kenya and unveiling ZADE highlights our continued commitment to this market,” he said.

Some of its customers include Hotpoint Appliances, provider of renewable energy Solargen, as well as HotelOnline, Maridady Motors, and the Kenya Bankers Association The firm has ten data centres globally in USA, Europe, Australia (Sydney and Melbourne), and Asia (India, China, Japan, and Singapore).

Most SMEs in Kenya operate in the informal sector, which accounts for 80% of employment, creates a new middle class, and increases consumer demand for new products and services. According to estimates, 98 percent of Kenyan businesses are in the informal sector, which also accounts for 30 percent of jobs and 3 percent of Kenya’s GDP.

