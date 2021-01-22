in SPORTS

Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive For COVID-19

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19, the club has confirmed.

In a brief statement the Spanish giants said: “Our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Zidane was on the touchline Wednesday as they beat Alcoyano 2-1 in Copa del Rey round of 32.

They next face Alavès in LaLiga on Saturday.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

