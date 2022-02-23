Emotional Chelsea Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Condemns Russia Invasion Of Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko has shown his support for Ukraine through an Instagram post on Tuesday evening, as tensions continue to grow between his home country and Russia.

The Manchester City defender took to social media to voice his opinion, after Vladimir Putin sent 10,000 troops into Russian-held separatist areas of Ukraine, to signify his support.

Zinchenko, who started his career at Russian club FC Ufa, said that he ‘can’t stand back’ whilst ‘the whole civilized world is concerned about my country’.

In an emotional message, Zinchenko said: ‘The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country.

‘I can’t stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo – my country. The country where I was born and raised.

‘A country whose colors I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.’

This is not the first time Zinchenko’s life has been effected by international conflict, after moving to Russia in his youth following the outbreak of the Donbas war.

The 25-year-old has made 115 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side since coming through the academy.

On top of his three Premier League titles, four League Cups, and one FA Cup, Zinchenko was named Ukrainian footballer of the year in 2019.

