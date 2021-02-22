Zimele Asset Management Company Suspends David Ndii As Chairman Over Foul Tweet

The tweet caused a frenzy online, with many Kenyans and influential figures including CAS David Osiany castigating Ndii.

Ndii has since refused to withdraw the tweet or apologize to Kenyans and the community.

Ndii is a member of the Linda Katiba Movement that is opposing the BBI, but since the tweet emerged the group has seemingly disintegrated with some of the members now supporting the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Launched in February, the group led by Martha Karua unveiled a website which Kenyans could sign up to oppose the constitutional amendment Bill.

On Monday, however, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who had come out to strongly oppose the Bill, has had a change of heart.

Twitter, Kivutha who is looking to vie for the presidency in 2022, encouraged members of the county assembly to pass the Bill.

“I have listened to the voice of the people in the just concluded BBI Public Participation forums. Wananchi said the 15 percent revenue allocation to counties had greatly transformed rural economies. In that regard, I wish to respect the will of the people & ask MCAs 2 do the same (sic),” he said.

On February 21, another Linda Katiba member, Jerotich Seii held a meeting with BBI proponent and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

Among other things, the two discussed the BBI Bill.

“It was nice hosting Baba, @RailaOdinga. Engaging conversation on matters Energy Justice #SwitchOffKPLC; 3 milion strong Diaspora vote; impunity & accountability; inclusion; the COK 2010 & of course, #BBI. Karibu tena (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

A number of donors are said to have pulled out on funding following the tweet.

So far only Baringo County Assembly has opposed the Bill.

The Bill needs to be passed in 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration. Thereafter it will be subjected to a national referendum that is slated for June.

