Zimbabwean Gov’t Apologizes to Kenyan Blogger Over Bribery Claims

Zimbabwe has issued a statement apologising to a Kenyan blogger over bribery claims.

The blogger, identified only as Marceline took to social media to call out an official of the Robert Mugabe International Airport who attempted to extort a bribe while withholding her passport.

Marceline, who uses the handle @KenyanSista or African Tigress on social media recounted how the Zimbabwean official claimed that Kenyan illegal immigrants had a habit of using Zimbabwe as a gateway to South Africa.

“I told her I only have US$50, which was for my transportation from the airport to the Airbnb,” the KenyanSista said in a viral video doing rounds on social media.

“I came to realise they were trying to intimidate me so I can give them something,” she added.

Zimbabwe’s government spokesperson Nick Mangwana shared a video on Twitter showing a Zimbabwean official apologising and pledging investigations into the matter.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Mangwana said “All is well that ends well.

“Immigration apologises, Marceline. Corruption should not be the face of Zimbabwe. Well done chief director, Ms Respect Gono.” Read: Kenyans Doctors Call Out Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Over “1000 ICU Beds” Claim

Zimbabwe's Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ministry also issued a statement through as letter posted online apologising to the Kenyan. "This is to you @kenyansista. Our sincere apologies. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain all the facts. Anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly," the tweet from the Ministry said. "We sincerely apologise for the ordeal that our fellow sister was subjected to," part of the letter read. "The alleged bribery attempts by Immigration officials are not only deplorable, but out of sync with the expected ethical conduct by staff manning our ports of entry and exit. The alleged unprofessional and criminal conduct by the Immigration officers does not reflect our attitudes and decorum as a nation towards our visitors." The ministry said investigations had already commenced and the offenders would be brought to group. "We take this opportunity to advise the nation that investigations are currently underway to establish the facts, and anyone caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly." the ministry said.

