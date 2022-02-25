Zimbabwe Tells FIFA To Go Hang

The government of Zimbabwe will not reinstate the country’s football body, ZIFA, despite a FIFA ban yesterday.

ZIFA, alongside the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) were handed indefinite bans over government interference.

“ZIFA will return to the football family when it is in a condition fit to do so,” the chairman of Sports Recreation Commission, Gerald N Mlotshwa stated.

The Kenyan government is yet to react.

Mlotshwa is accusing FIFA of turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against ZIFA officials.

“It appears that FIFA is constrained by the provisions of its own statutes to protect certain of the undoubted sexual of predators, fraudsters and corrupt administrators at the helm of football administration in Zimbabwe.

“Both FIFA and caf are fully aware of an insidious culture of sexual harassment perpetrated against female football referees in Zimbabwe.

“For the 18 months elapsed since these allegations were brought to their respective attention may the body has initiated any tangible investigation focused on culprits whose names are known to them.

“The various matters pending before the courts in Zimbabwe shall continue as shall the criminal proceedings and all other actions focused on restructuring football in our country.”

In Kenya, FIFA has given two conditions for the ban to be lifted, including reinstating the previous FKF office led by Nick Mwendwa and handing over Kandanda House back to them.

Whether the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed will agree to the conditions remain to be seen.

