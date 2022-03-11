Zetech University Student Arrested for Selling ‘Fake’ KCPE, KCSE Exam Papers

A university student has been arrested for purporting to leak the ongoing national examinations.

Oscar Brighton, a third-year economics student at Zetech University, was arrested on Thursday for selling fake Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers, police said on Friday.

The student was nabbed by undercover agents attached to the Kenya National Examination council, monitoring and surveillance unit.

At the time of the arrest, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said, the suspect was in possession of fake examination papers, while others were stored in his mobile phone.

Brighton had created several WhatsApp groups where candidates were asked to deposit between Sh1,600 for Humanities to Sh2,600 for Sciences.

Police have established that the student is a serial offender.

He is being processed before being arraigned in court to be charged with contravening section 28 of National Examination malpractices Act 29, 2012.

KCPE exams ended yesterday while KCSE is ongoing nationwide.

