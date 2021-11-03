in HEALTH, NEWS

Zero Deaths Reported as 103 Contract Covid-19

Kenya has announced103 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,617 samples were tested. The cumulative caseload is now at 253,512.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 2.2%.

From the new cases, the youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

Zero Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll still stands at 5,282.

68 patients have recovered from the disease; 61 from the home-based isolation and care programme while 7 from various health facilities countrywide. Cumulative recoveries are now at 247,025.

County distribution is as follows: Kericho 18, Nairobi 13, Trans Nzoia 11, Nyamira 10, Migori 7, Siaya, Turkana and Uasin Gishu 5 each, Kiambu and Busia 4 each, and Kisii 3 cases, Marsabit, Kakamega and West Pokot recorded 2 cases each, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Kitui, Machakos, Meru, Makueni, Mandera, Mombasa, Murang’a, Garissa and Kajiado 1 case each.

Covid-19 Vaccination

As of November 2, 2021, a total of 5,427,617 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 3,728,033 are partially vaccinated while 1,699,584 are fully vaccinated.

