Zero Deaths As Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Surpasses 100,000

Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (Courtesy)

Kenya has announced 69 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 2,814 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 100,052.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,158,920. Of the cases, 56 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. 52 are males while 17 are females. The youngest is a 12-year-old child while the oldest is 99.

On a better note, no deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll still stands at 1,744.

Consequently, 449 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours bringing the tally for recoveries in the country to 83,418.

County distribution is as follows:  Nairobi 49, Kitui 9, Mombasa 2, Machakos 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1, Kajiado 1, Kisumu 1, Kwale 1, Meru 1, Trans Nzoia 1, and Uasin Gishu 1.

