Zero Deaths As Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Nears 100,000

Kenya has recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 2,347 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 99,308.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,130,707. Of the new cases, 68 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners.

No fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours as the death toll still stands at 1,734.

51 patients have recovered from the disease. 31 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 20 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,478.

Currently, there are 694 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,670 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 49, Turkana 7, Nakuru 5, Nyamira 5, Kajiado 3, Nyeri 3, Migori 2, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Kitui 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Vihiga 1.

