Zero Deaths As 241 Test Positive For COVID-19, Caseload At 33,630

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has announced 241 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours from 4,520 samples. Caseload now stands at 33,630.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Aman further announced 66 more patients who have recovered bringing tally for recoveries to 19,434.

A total of 40 of those discharged were from the home-based programme, while 26 were discharged from various health facilities.

On a positive note, zero deaths have been recorded in the country within the last 24 hours.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, the youngest was a one-year-old infant while the oldest was 86 years old.

Ultimately, Nairobi County continues to lead in the daily positivity rate, recording 113 cases in the last 24 hours.

Fatalities in the country thus still stand at 567.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu