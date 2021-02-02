Zero Covid-19 Fatalities Reported, Tally Jumps To 101,009

153 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,922 tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s confirmed cases currently stand at 101,009.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 1,192,605 samples have been tested for the virus since March 2020.

From the positive cases, 123 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners. 91 are males while 62 are females.

The youngest is a one-year-child infant while the oldest is aged 80 years.

54 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus. 35 are from various health facilities across the country while 19 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

The total recoveries now stand at 83,990.

Zero patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours maintaining the total fatalities in the country at 1,763.

