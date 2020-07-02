Comedians Zeddy, Sleepy David In Online War Over Exposé On Churchill Show Creative Director

Yesterday, Churchill Show entertainer Zainabu Zeddy linked the recent deaths of her two colleagues to frustrations in the comedy industry.

Through a long post, Zeddy exposed and accused Churchill Show Creative Director, Victor Ber of being a “dream killer” adding that he frustrated comedians and threw them into depression.

The post ignited mixed reactions from comedians among them Sleepy David who hasn’t shied away from openly castigating Zeddy and rubbishing her claims thus creating a back and forth.

According to Sleepy, Ber who happens to be Teacher Wanjiku’s husband is being accused falsely as he is the one who has been in touch with Kasee even before his demise.

“About Ber, haya For all of you Judging a Man you don’t even know, you need to meet Ber. Great Guy. He has paid his Price in Building the Industry. Ask yourself why NO comedian is saying anything about this Man amidst the Drama. I have soo much Respect for Victor, did you actually know that Ber was among the few people that Hangout with Kasee before he passed on🤷🏼‍♂️ Zeddy did you even dare to know the relationship between Kasee and Ber?” Wrote Sleepy.

Sleepy further alluded that Zeddy is looking for a wider following after she launched her Youtube channel and urged people to ignore her rants.

“Wasee follow @zainabuzeddy Alafu Zeddy unaweza ni follow Back. Ukimaliza kupiga Kiki rudi job? You are Funny katashika tu siku Moja ❤️ btw Zeddy unajua umepiga Show mob Kishinda Teacher Wanjiku?” Sleepy wrote.

Kasee was on Sunday found dead on the roadside in Kinoo, Kiambu County with reports indicating that he was struggling with alcoholism.

It was reported that Kasee had left home to join his friends for drinks but never returned. Prior to that, he had quit alcohol but relapsed.

