Comedians Zeddy, Sleepy David In Online War Over Exposé On Churchill Show Creative Director

Yesterday, Churchill Show entertainer Zainabu Zeddy linked the recent deaths of her two colleagues to frustrations in the comedy industry.
Through a long post, Zeddy exposed and accused Churchill Show Creative Director, Victor Ber of being a “dream killer” adding that he frustrated comedians and threw them into depression.
View this post on Instagram
LONG POST ALERT PART 1. Ndio huyu mzizi wa fitna @VictorBer24 creative director wa Churchill Show "Depression maker". Kama ushaiwai enda auditions za Churchill show, hakika unajua huyu msee.huwa hearltess, roho chafu kuliko ya Firaun (farao) yaani atakuthalilisha na maneno yake makali kuliko moto wa jehanam (hell) Atafanya ujidharau maisha yako yote! Kwa wale hawajui, ndio perform Churchill lazima uende rehearsal 3days so Ber hatakwambia day one hajafeel jokes zako.Atakufanyisha P.E hadi siku ya kurecord show,kama bado 2hrs anatoa program ya wale wata perform.Ukiangalia list ya performers unapata jina lako haliko. Ngai hapa ndo unaonga msanii ameanza kupata stress coz umekam three days umetumia fare, ukabuy nguo ya kuchapa show ama ata ukakopa,unapata msanii amefanyiwa hivi like three months.Imagine, wewe kama msanii, bado unarudi juu comedy ni inborn; unaskianga tu kuperform. Ukipata bahati upenye alafu uanze kushine, Ber anaanza kukuua pole pole; utaenda rehearsal ataskiza kila mtu kama umekaa hapo amke na aende bila ata kukuambia lolote, unabaki na viulizo. Unaeza enda rehearsal akuite akuulize leo ni when, ukimjibu anakwambia ukam next year siku kama ya leo na hujamkosea ata! Anaeza pata umeandikwa kwa program tayari umepakwa makeup na akutoe bila sababu,yaani Ber hua ameweka wasanii na baridi utadhani tuko(Netherlands)anataka umuabudu laa si utakipata,wasanii hulamba huyu msee hadi kale kachumvii ka🍑 si eti mimi ni shujaa zii ni vile nimekaa makaburi miaka 5 nikajua hii dunia si mama ya mtu; story for another day reason naandika hii ndio upcoming wale wanakam wasipitie yale tumepitia Ber, Njenga alikulilia hadi siku ya mwisho ndio mauti yamfikie? Alikol mara ngapi?After nimepost natafuta Kasee mlimtafuta mkampumbaza siku chache ukamchocha atakua anachapa show alikuja rehearsals mara mingi sana lakini wapi ukamwambia ataperfom show ya Machakos. Kufika huko ukamyima show. Swali ni,je, utaumiza wasanii hadi lini? Wasanii waitaishi na Depression hadi lini. Pliz Comedians msicomment hamtawai pewa show mimi nishachoma,lakini, ile siku mtajua Mungu ndiye hupeana riziki hamtawahi lamba mtu makwapa. #Depression #stopvictimization #artistslivesmatter
The post ignited mixed reactions from comedians among them Sleepy David who hasn’t shied away from openly castigating Zeddy and rubbishing her claims thus creating a back and forth.
According to Sleepy, Ber who happens to be Teacher Wanjiku’s husband is being accused falsely as he is the one who has been in touch with Kasee even before his demise.
“About Ber, haya For all of you Judging a Man you don’t even know, you need to meet Ber. Great Guy. He has paid his Price in Building the Industry. Ask yourself why NO comedian is saying anything about this Man amidst the Drama. I have soo much Respect for Victor, did you actually know that Ber was among the few people that Hangout with Kasee before he passed on🤷🏼♂️ Zeddy did you even dare to know the relationship between Kasee and Ber?” Wrote Sleepy.
View this post on Instagram
I have soo much admiration for @teacherwanjiku she has a Great Dream to Pave way for more Ladies in the industry. She has my support 💯 when you need me I’m here siz. About Ber, haya For all of you Judging a Man you don’t even know, you need to meet Ber. Great Guy. He has payed his Price in Building the Industry. Ask yourself why NO comedian is saying anything about this Man amidst the Drama. I have soo much Respect for Victor, did you actually know that Ber was among the few people that Hangout with Kasee before he passed on🤷🏼♂️ Zeddy did you even dare to know the relationship between Kasee and Ber? Do you know that Othuol Called Ber to tell him he has a Growth in his brain and needs help TODAY? Do you even know the Relationship between Ber and Ayeiyaaa? Did Ber cancel a whole Audition so that Mtumishi and Team can listen and Build your Act? How many Shows have you done on Churchill’s Platform? How many shows has Teacher Wanjiku Done? Who Decides who Shines? God? or Ber? Flaqou, Desagu, Njugush are Successful comedians from just social Media. It’s unfair to Judge Ber, We had a long discussion with Ber about Being part of Quarantine Comedy Club and he told me Sleepy you have to Join this amazing team, it’s putting Food on soo many upcoming comedians table, it’s a symbol of Hope during this Hard Times. I will not let you Guys throw this Man under the Bus. Tell me Nalamba and all but it doesn’t matter the Truth counts I Dare all this successful comedians from Churchill Show to Say Ber dint have a hand in the Success they Enjoy? I have never been this emotional as Today. But today I just need you to know that I don’t stand for what is popular I Stand for what is Right. Research before you criticize. Goodnight people. Lets Join Hands and Build this industry it has the potential to employ so many people Now and in the Future, we have the World to Conquer we can’t Fight ourselves. Rebuke but with love ✌🏽 Dont forget to watch series mpya ya zedyy ya Karao Dame inaweza mbayaaa @zainabuzeddy
Sleepy further alluded that Zeddy is looking for a wider following after she launched her Youtube channel and urged people to ignore her rants.
“Wasee follow @zainabuzeddy Alafu Zeddy unaweza ni follow Back. Ukimaliza kupiga Kiki rudi job? You are Funny katashika tu siku Moja ❤️ btw Zeddy unajua umepiga Show mob Kishinda Teacher Wanjiku?” Sleepy wrote.
Kasee was on Sunday found dead on the roadside in Kinoo, Kiambu County with reports indicating that he was struggling with alcoholism.
It was reported that Kasee had left home to join his friends for drinks but never returned. Prior to that, he had quit alcohol but relapsed.
