Popular Entertainer Zeddy Exposes Churchill Show Creative Director For Allegedly Driving Comedians Into Depression

Popular Churchill Show entertainer Zainabu Zeddy has linked the recent death of her two colleagues to frustrations in the comedy industry.

In a long post on Instagram on Tuesday night, Zeddy accused Churchill Show Creative Director she identified as Victor Ber of being a “dream killer”.

The funny woman accused the director of frustrating upcoming comedians hence driving them into depression.

She claims that Victor is heartless and often takes advantage of being the person who decides who appears in the show which airs on NTV every Sunday to frustrate the people he doesn’t like.

Zeddy detailed that one can go for rehearsals for three days and the director won’t even have the courtesy to tell them that their jokes are not “funny” or you won’t be performing.

She claims that Ber goes to the extent of taking a comedian’s name off the list of performing artists minutes to live performance.

Some comedians, Zeddy said, had been suspended for no reasons.

She claimed that Churchill Show comedian Joseph Musyoki Kivindu alias Kasee, who was on Sunday found dead on the roadside in Kinoo, Kiambu County, was a troubled man.

According to Zeddy, Kasee had made several attempts to appear in several Churchill Show episodes without success.

She claims that after she raised alarm over Kasee’s condition Ber and other Churchill show managers promised Kasee that he would perform in Machakos only to disappoint him in the last minute.

Zeddy further stated that comedian Anthony Njenga alias Njenga Mswahili who died in November last year had severally begged Ber for a chance to perform but he kept ignoring him. He was found dead days later on Dagoretti rail tracks.

Daniel Ndambuki is the founder of the Churchill Show and has often been accused of paying his talent peanuts, claims he has vehemently denied in the past.

Zeddy’s Instagram post reads, “Ndio huyu mzizi wa fitna @VictorBer24 creative director wa Churchill Show “Depression maker”. Kama ushaiwai enda auditions za Churchill show, hakika unajua huyu msee.huwa hearltess, roho chafu kuliko ya Firaun (farao) yaani atakuthalilisha na maneno yake makali kuliko moto wa jehanam (hell) Atafanya ujidharau maisha yako yote! Kwa wale hawajui, ndio perform Churchill lazima uende rehearsal 3days so Ber hatakwambia day one hajafeel jokes zako.

“Atakufanyisha P.E hadi siku ya kurecord show,kama bado 2hrs anatoa program ya wale wata perform.Ukiangalia list ya performers unapata jina lako haliko. Ngai hapa ndo unaonga msanii ameanza kupata stress coz umekam three days umetumia fare, ukabuy nguo ya kuchapa show ama ata ukakopa,unapata msanii amefanyiwa hivi like three months.Imagine, wewe kama msanii, bado unarudi juu comedy ni inborn; unaskianga tu outperform.

“Ukipata bahati upenye alafu uanze kushine, Ber anaanza kukuua pole pole; utaenda rehearsal ataskiza kila mtu kama umekaa hapo amke na aende bila ata kukuambia lolote, unabaki na viulizo. Unaeza enda rehearsal akuite akuulize leo ni when, ukimjibu anakwambia ukam next year siku kama ya leo na hujamkosea ata! Anaeza pata umeandikwa kwa program tayari umepakwa makeup na akutoe bila sababu,yaani Ber hua ameweka wasanii na baridi utadhani tuko(Netherlands)anataka umuabudu laa si utakipata,wasanii hulamba huyu msee hadi kale kachumvii ka🍑 si eti mimi ni shujaa zii ni vile nimekaa makaburi miaka 5 nikajua hii dunia si mama ya mtu; story for another day.

“Reason naandika hii ndio upcoming wale wanakam wasipitie yale tumepitia Ber, Njenga alikulilia hadi siku ya mwisho ndio mauti yamfikie? Alikol mara ngapi?After nimepost natafuta Kasee mlimtafuta mkampumbaza siku chache ukamchocha atakua anachapa show alikuja rehearsals mara mingi sana lakini wapi ukamwambia ataperfom show ya Machakos. Kufika huko ukamyima show. Swali ni,je, utaumiza wasanii hadi lini? Wasanii waitaishi na Depression hadi lini. Pliz Comedians msicomment hamtawai pewa show mimi nishachoma,lakini, ile siku mtajua Mungu ndiye hupeana riziki hamtawahi lamba mtu makwapa. #Depression #stopvictimization #artistslivesmatter.”

