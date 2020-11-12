Zambia Government Allows Return Of Fans Into The Stadia

The government of Zambia has allowed fans back into the stadia for the 2020/21 football season.

Zambian league is presently in its third week however fans were still locked out due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

Sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga delivered the good news for fans, while calling on clubs to athere to health regulations as set out by the ministry of health.

Zambia has recorded 17,056 cases, 350 deaths with 16,102 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Kenya government has maintained ban on contact sports, except for teams participating in international competitions.

On Wednesday, Kenya’s national football team, the Harambee Stars, played against Comoros in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers.

The country’s top league is expected to resume next week subject to government approval.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu