PHOTOS: Egyptian Giants Zamalek Sneak In For Champions League

Zamalek SC in Kenya. [Courtesy]

Zamalek SC have already arrived in Nairobi for Friday’s African Champions League match against Tusker FC.

The White Knights, as the five-time African champions are nicknamed, are returning to Nairobi for the first since February 2019.

Zamalek SC in Kenya. [Courtesy]
In their last visit, the Egyptian giants lost 4-2 to Gor Mahia in the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

They will be meeting Tusker, who booked a ticket to the first round of the biggest club competition in Africa after knocking out Arta Solar of Djibouti.

Zamalek SC in Kenya. [Courtesy]

Zamalek were given a bye and did not play the preliminaries owing to their superior ranking.

Amongst notable faces in the Zamalek squad is veteran Shikabala.

Zamalek SC Squad. [Courtesy]
