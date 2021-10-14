Zamalek Coach Patrice Carteron Cautious Ahead Of Tusker Clash

Zamalek SC will be treading with caution as they face Tusker FC in the African Caf Champions League on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

Though firm favourites to win, the Egyptian giants will be leaving nothing to chance as “all Champions League games are difficult.”

“Each game is very difficult and every year there are a lot of surprises.

“Even if we’re favourites, we have to pay attention, and be strong,” the French man exclusively spoke to Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk.

The aggregate winner of the two-legged tie proceeds to the lucrative group stage of the premium continental club tournament.

Carteron is reminding his charges that the team’s last visit to Nairobi in 2019 ended in a 4-2 defeat to Gor Mahia in the Confederation Cup.

“That was an amazing defeat,” he said.

Partly, the defeat was blamed on high altitude, and Carterton already planned how to cope this time by arriving early to acclimatise.

“It’s not easy to get used to the altitude but this is football and we have to accept it and be strong.”

The team arrived in the country on Tuesday and have been holding daily training sessions at the Kasarani Stadium.

They are expected to have a feel of the match venue on Friday.

Tusker are making a return to continental football for the first time since 2016 when they won their second last league title.

To reach this stage, the Brewers blew away Djibouti minnows Arta Solar, defeating them home and away.

Despite their lack of experience, Carteron is clear that he will not be underrating them.

“We have a lot of motivation of the Champions League this season and want to win it, but we respect Tusker.”

