Zachariah Obadia: Mastermind Behind Forest Road Assault Saga

DCI sleuths have unmasked the mastermind behind the forest road saga that saw a female motorist sexually assaulted after allegedly knocking down a boda boda rider.

In a detailed revelation, the DCI said the operation to unmask the suspect was a joint effort between undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters.

The suspect, Zachariah Nyaora Obadia has been positively identified by the wife and other witnesses hence putting him at the center of the crime. He reportedly resides at Mukuru Kaiyaba slums.

“Using digital forensics, the sleuths working with cybercrime experts at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, placed the thug at the scene of the crime scientifically and went after him this afternoon deep in Mukuru Kaiyaba informal settlement,” the DCI said.

Detectives have given Obadia 24 hours to surrender to the authorities before things get uglier.

Following the viral video that was shared on social media where a female motorist was sexually assaulted in traffic, 32 people and 12 motorcycles were seized in connection to the same.

Over 200 other boda boda riders were nabbed in Nairobi CBD following an intensified crackdown on the goons where they were arraigned and fined Sh35,000 each.

President Uhuru Kenyatta condemned the acts and pledged a thorough crackdown on the goods while ideally ordering that all boda boda riders be registered afresh.

“We are going to reregister you all again and we must make sure that we safeguard women. I have instructed the law enforcement officers to use the instruments within the law to punish these perpetrators,” the Head of State said.

MOST WANTED

The mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident, that has attracted countrywide condemnation has finally been unmasked. This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters,

