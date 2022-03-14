Zachariah Nyaora: Prime Suspect In Forest Road Assault Incident Arrested at Kenya-Tanzania Border

Zachariah Nyaora Obadia, the prime suspect in the Forest Road assault incident involving a female motorist, has finally been arrested.

Nyaora who has been on the run for sexual assault was arrested at the Kenya-Tanzania border in Sirare on Monday afternoon.

WE HAVE HIM Zachariah Nyaora Obadia, the country’s most wanted suspect who has been on the run for sexual assault has been arrested. Obadia, who masterminded the ghastly sexual attack on a woman along Wangari Maathai road, has been arrested minutes ago at the Kenya-Tanzania pic.twitter.com/ODvTmTH9Zr — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 14, 2022

Police believe the suspect masterminded the ghastly sexual attack on the woman who has since been identified as a Zimbabwean diplomat.

Sleuths from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau augmented by a section of detectives from Nairobi DCI Regional command, pounced on him as he tried to cross the border to Tanzania through a panya route, said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He had been on the run since last week when he escaped a police dragnet in Mukuru Kaiyaba, through a sewer duct.

“Since then, he has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games until his arrest moments ago,” said DCI.

Using digital forensics, cybercrime experts at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory had earlier placed the boda boda operator at the scene of the crime scientifically, before launching a manhunt for him.

The suspect, the George Kinoti-led directorate said, is currently airborne to Nairobi, where he will be processed before arraignement in court.

Nyaora is among several Boda Boda operators who were caught on camera assaulting the woman after an accident involving one of their own on Friday, March 5.

At least 16 riders were arrested and arraigned in court last week even as the government announced a crackdown on Boda Boda operators countrywide due to unruly behaviour.

A Nairobi court ordered the suspects be detained for 15 days pending the conclusion of investigations into the incident.

