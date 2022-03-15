Zachariah Nyaora Detained for 10 Days in Forest Road Assault Case

Zachariah Obadia Nyaora, the main suspect in the Forest road assault case has been detained for 10 more days to allow police complete investigations.

Nyaora was presented at Milimani Law Courts earlier today. He will be detained at Gigiri police station for 10 days until investigations into the same are completed.

Zachariah Nyaora, prime suspect in Forest Road assault saga presented at Milimani Law Courts: pic.twitter.com/dV9S6Xbhat — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 15, 2022

Nyaora who was captured on camera assaulting a female motorist along Wangari Maathai road was nabbed yesterday after being on the run for over one week. He was captured at the Kenya-Tanzania border in Sirare.

The DCI, in a series of tweets, said the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau augmented by a section of detectives from Nairobi DCI Regional command, pounced on him as he tried to cross the border to Tanzania through a panya route.

Read: Zachariah Nyaora: Prime Suspect In Forest Road Assault Incident Arrested at Kenya-Tanzania Border

He had been on the run since last week when he escaped a police dragnet in Mukuru Kaiyaba, through a sewer duct.

WE HAVE HIM Zachariah Nyaora Obadia, the country’s most wanted suspect who has been on the run for sexual assault has been arrested. Obadia, who masterminded the ghastly sexual attack on a woman along Wangari Maathai road, has been arrested minutes ago at the Kenya-Tanzania pic.twitter.com/ODvTmTH9Zr — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 14, 2022

“Since then, he has been engaging detectives in hide and seek games until his arrest moments ago,” said DCI.

At least 16 riders were arrested and arraigned in court last week even as the government announced a crackdown on Boda Boda operators countrywide due to unruly behavior.

A Nairobi court ordered the suspects to be detained for 15 days pending the conclusion of investigations into the incident.

