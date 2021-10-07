Mali Star Yves Bissouma Arrested In England, To Miss Harambee Stars Clash

Mali will be without star player Yves Bissouma who was arrested in England over sexual offenses claims.

The 25-year-old Brighton midfielder was escorted out of a night club in handcuffs early morning on Wednesday.

Mali had said the player would not be part of the team taking on Harambee Stars at 10.00PM tonight because of an injury before their bubble burst.

Read: Engin Firat Names Harambee Stars Team For Mali Double Header

Yves has been a revelation in the English Premier League this season and has been linked with big money moves with top clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly interested in his services.

Mali top Group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers with four points followed by Kenya, who are yet to register a win in two outings.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...