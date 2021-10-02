Yusuf Mainge Crosses To K’Ogalo From Struggling In-laws

Gor Mahia has raided their in-laws AFC Leopards for highly-rated defender Yusuf Mainge who has reportedly signed a two-year contract with the record Kenyan champions.

The 21-year-old, who has only featured for Leopards locally since joining them straight from high school in 2018, already said goodbye to Ingwe.

“I don’t know where to begin but I leave this club as a proper player having joined as a young boy from secondary school,” Minge posted on his Facebook page.

Its time to say goodbye to AFC Leopards. I dont know where to begin but I leave this club as a proper player having joined as a young boy from secondary school. pic.twitter.com/yvlsciD2sm — Yusuf Mainge (@MaingeYusuf) October 1, 2021

He appreciated the platform Leopards offered him to grow both locally and internationally.

“Leopards gave me the first real chance of proper football where I had a taste of continental football and worked with some of the best coaches and players. We might have not achieved everything we wanted but enjoyed every bit of my stay there.

According to a close source, Mainge has signed a two-year contract to join KÓgalo, however, the deal is yet to be fully completed as Leopards are dragging their feet.

“Leopards are buying time and are yet to complete the paperwork on their side, but I can assure you the boy (Yusuf Mainge) has signed with us,” a close source told Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk.

Leopards, who have endured tough financial times, recently conducted a fundraiser which realized Ksh. 8 million.

