Yusuf Haji’s Son Abdul Declared Garissa Senator

The late Senator Yusuf Haji’s son, Abdul Haji, is the new senator for Garissa.

In a Gazette notice on Tuesday, the IEBC made a declaration of no contest.

“…and declares the person listed in the 1st and 2nd Column to the Schedule duly elected as the Senator, Garissa County,” Chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

Read: Ruto Declares Support for Haji’s Son in Garissa By-election After Meeting with Local Leaders

Last week, the Standard reported that those who had shown interest in the seat stepped down following the intervention of their clan elders.

Following the death of his father, clan elders were mobilised to endorse him.

Political parties including President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee dropped out of the race in favour of Abdul.

After being handed his nomination papers, Abdul who is famous for his heroic acts during the Westgate mall terror attack, told the electorate that he will work with all leaders for the betterment of the community.

Read Also: Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji Is Dead

“I’m overwhelmed by your support for coming out in larger numbers. I promise to never let you down and work towards transforming our county,” Abdul said.

The late Haji died on February 15 after jetting in from Turkey where he had been hospitalised since December last year.

Until his death, the late legislator served as chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu