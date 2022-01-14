YouTube’s Most Viewed Video ‘Baby Shark’ Surpasses 10 billion Views

Popular Kids song “Baby Shark” has surpassed 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video on the platform. The song, uploaded by entertainment company ‘Pinkfong’ five years ago already became the most viewed video in November 2020 before garnering over 10 billion views this year.

The song was first released by the South Korean company and performed by a Korean-American singer by the name of Hope Segoine. The song has become a worldwide hit among children and toddlers. Its popularity has resulted in the launch of several covers and spin-offs.

Read: YouTube Testing Video Downloads for Desktop Users

The video depicts two children doing the “baby shark dance” to the song, with grown-ups appearing as the older mummy, daddy, grandpa/grandma “sharks”

The song is the only video with more than 10 billion views, followed by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video which has 7.7 billion views.

Pinkfong is celebrating this milestone by inviting kids from all over the world to share their “baby shark dance” moments.

Below is the song

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...