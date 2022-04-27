YouTube Rolls out Feature Allowing Audience to Tip Content Creators

YouTube is rolling out its Super thanks feature to more countries. The tipping program which has been on beta since 2021 aims to boost creators’ income on the platform. Super Thanks allows fans to send creators tips of between $2 and $50 directly on videos.

To tip creators, users will be able to purchase a fun animation called a Super thanks on the video page.

“Viewers can buy a fun animation called Super Thanks on a video page. The one-time animation will be shown only to the purchaser over the top of the video. As an added bonus, purchasers will also get to post a distinct, colourful and customizable comment in the video’s comments section.” YouTube says on its blog.

In addition to Super thanks, users can also use the Super chat feature which allows livestream audience members to pay so that their comment can be pinned on the live chat page. Super stickers also allows live stream audience members to buy cartoon character stickers to tip creators.

Content creators earn from ads displayed on their videos on YouTube. The revenue is however split with the tech giant and can be quite unreliable in cases where advertisers pull out or get caught up in controversy. Tipping allows creators to earn directly from their fans who want to show extra gratitude for their content.

The feature has been rolled out to 68 countries including South Africa and Uganda.

