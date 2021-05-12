Youtube to Pay Creators Sh10 billion for Using its TikTok Competitor, YouTube Shorts

YouTube is planning to pay creators $100 million for using its TikTok competitor YouTube Shorts throughout 2022. The goal is to make people post and maintain activity on the platform which does not offer a way to monetize.

It is still not clear exactly how many content creators will be paid, but YouTube says it will reach out to thousands of people. Anyone who posts to Shorts will be eligible. The catch is that the creators have to post original content exclusively on the platform, and abide by YouTube’s community guidelines.

Youtube started rolling out Shorts in the US in March. The feature appears within YouTube’s mobile app and just like TikTok, users can swipe from a video to the next on their screens.

Last year, TikTok launched a $200 million fund to encourage creators to maintain their momentum on the app. The wildly popular app has since come up with various ways for users to monetize including paid hashtags.

YouTube Shorts will pay out to creators in the areas where it has been launched; India and the US. The company has said that it will expand the payments as it launches the feature in more regions. It is still not clear when the payments will start, but it might be from sometime this year until 2022.

