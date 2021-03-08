YouTube to Lift Trump’s Suspension When Its “Safe”

YouTube will consider lifting former US President Donald Trump’s suspension if the threat of violence decreases. According to Susan Wojcicki, YouTube’s Chief Executive, the company will observe government warnings and violent rhetorics to determine when its safe to lift the suspension.

Trump was suspended from YouTube and other platforms including Twitter, Google, Facebook and Instagram in January. Trump was accused of inciting protests at Capitol Hill that saw five people lose their lives.

“It’s pretty clear that right now where we stand, that there still is that elevated risk of violence,” the YouTube chief said.

Wojcicki said that Trump’s actions did not warrant a permanent ban from the platform. Typically, YouTube issues a permanent ban using a strike system. An account must receive all three strikes within 90 days before a permanent ban is issued.

Trump’s January suspension was the first strike, meaning that he still has two strikes left within the 90 day period before he can be banned permanently.

Normally, a first strike results in a 7-day ban. However, Trump’s suspension was extended due to an imminent risk of violence.

Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani got a second strike last week after he took to the platform to claim that the 2020 Presidential elections had been stolen.

Facebook’s oversight committee is also analyzing Trump’s ban to determine whether to reinstate his account or ban him permanently. Twitter made it official that Trump’s ban was permanent.

