YouTube to Add Live Rings to Indicate When a Channel is Streaming

YouTube is adding an indicator that will show when a creator goes live on the platform. According to Chief Product Officer Neil Mohan, the channel creator’s profile picture will show a ring with the word ‘Live’ around it. This will indicate that the creator is livestreaming, and you can join the session by tapping on it.

The new feature will help users find live content on the platform.

“Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we’re rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream.” THE ANNOUNCEMENT SAID.

Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we’re rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream. pic.twitter.com/QylUbpktum — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 18, 2022

The feature is already available on other social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok. When you launch the two platforms, you can tell who is livestreaming by finding the red rings around a creator’s profile.

Live sessions are common with many Kenyan vloggers whenever they are launching new episodes of their channels. Streaming channels such as Citizen TV and political rallies normally livestream their content as well.

