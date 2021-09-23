YouTube Testing Video Downloads for Desktop Users

YouTube is officially testing a new way to allow users download videos on the desktop web browser. The test is currently with a small number of users.

To view YouTube video, users are required to stream on the website or on the app for mobile phone users. However, mobile phone users have been able to download specific videos for a while now.

Downloading does not extract the video from YouTube, but allows users to access and view the video offline.

Read: YouTube Rolls Out TikTok Clone, Shorts Globally

Users testing the feature must have the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Opera. They will see the option to download the video right under the video. Once downloaded, the video can be accessed on the Downloads section on the left side of the YouTube website.

The mind-boggling factor about this is that users must access YouTube on their browser to go to downloaded videos. This therefore makes it difficult to watch downloaded videos offline, away from the browser, which is actually the whole point of downloading in the first place.

Since the product is still in testing, YouTube could still tweak the feature for easier accessibility before rollout.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...