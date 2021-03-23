YouTube Testing a Feature That Automatically Detects Products in Videos

YouTube is running yet another experiment that will feature an automated list of products detected in a video.

“We are experimenting with a new feature that displays a list of products detected in some videos, as well as related products. The feature will appear in between the recommended videos, to viewers scrolling below the video player. The goal is to help people explore more videos and information about those products on YouTube.” a spokesperson told The Verge.

The feature will allow YouTube to tap into the affiliate link market while giving space for its anticipated e-commerce function. YouTube already announced that it is developing a shop format that will allow users to shop directly from the app while watching videos.

The product lists could work as a recommendation algorithm as they would be able to queue videos that feature similar products.

The test is currently being rolled out to a handful of users in the US, and if successful could become a real feature in the popular video app.

