Youtube Suspends Trump’s Channel Over Incitement

President Donald Trump’s Youtube channel has been suspended for at least one week or longer over incitement.

According to Youtube in an interview with CNN Business, Trump posted a video that was aimed at inciting the public. It has since been removed.

Although the video that was reportedly posted was not disclosed, the Youtube team stated that the decision to suspend the account might be revisited after one week.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a statement from Youtube is quoted by the publication.

Comments that incite violence under Trump’s channel will also be disabled according to Youtube’s policies.

Earlier in the week, Trump’s Twitter account was banned permanently “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

President Trump has been facing social media censure since the attack of the government premises at Capitol Hill on Wednesday last week. Trump took to social media to support the protesters, calling them patriots over acts that US citizens felt he should have condemned strongly.

Trump is disputing the outcome of the general election held in November where Joe Biden emerged the winner. His allegations that the election was fraudulent saw Georgia go for a re-run, where he lost again.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg had also earlier announced that Trump's account had been suspended indefinitely on both Instagram and Facebook. Through his official Facebook account, Zuckerberg condemned the recent events that had resulted in the death of four people. "Trump's decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -and likely their effect- would be to prove violence." Zuckerberg.