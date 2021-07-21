YouTube Rolls Out ‘Super Thanks’ Feature Allowing Viewers to Tip Content Creators

YouTube has developed a feature that will allow viewers tip content creators. Dubbed Super Thanks, the feature will allow users to purchase an applause animation that will be submitted to the creator. They will cost about Sh200 to Sh5000, depending n how much one wants to tip the YouTuber. The names of the tipper will appear on the video’s comment section, with a celebratory animation and a colorful comment.

The content creator will be able to view and respond to the message, just like the regular messages.

YouTube started testing the feature last year and has now rolled it out to 68 countries, although it is still in the beta stage. It is available for Desktop users, android, and iOS.

YouTube will reportedly offer four price points for users to tip users, although the company says it is working to allow users to input different figures manually. Originally, there was only one price point, but users insisted on having more choices.

YouTube currently pays users by offering a cut from advertising revenue. However, it may not be a lucrative option for many users especially those with fewer followers. Advertisers have routinely pulled back from the platform during Covid, and in the face of various controversies making it shaky ground for content creators.

Super thanks will help viewers show their appreciation to the creators directly. Once the product launches in Kenya, YouTube might provide modalities around the payment method locally.

