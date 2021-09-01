YouTube Rolls out Sh1.1 million Monthly Reward for Content Creators

Kenyan YouTube content creators are set to receive up to Sh1.1 million every month for using the company’s short video making feature, Shorts.

The company announced in July that it had set a Sh10 billion fund to pay creators through 2022. This is aimed at encouraging creators to post more short videos on the platform.

YouTube launched Shorts in July this year. The feature is similar to the widely popular TikTok, which allows users to post short videos. TikTok has made many stars worldwide, including Kenya’s Azziad Nasenya.

This is the first time YouTube has raised a fund to reward creators directly. It was already rolled out in the UK, US, India,South Africa and Nigeria. Now the fund is available in Kenya.

“Creators can receive up to Sh1.1 million ($10,000) based on viewership and engagement of their shorts content. To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts,” Youtube said in a statement.

The payment will be based on a number of issues, such as location and popularity of the videos. The videos have to be original and not contain any watermark from platforms such as TikTok, Reels or Snapchat.

YouTube pays creators for content on the platform. The revenue comes from advertising and YouTube takes a cut before paying creators. The company says the Shorts fund will help to reward the creators before they work out a payment method.

“The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery,’’ it added.

“Across the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their shorts-only channels.”

Kenyan YouTubers have been thriving on the platform by creating videos based on various topics. The company said that Kenyans had already expressed interest in Shorts, and were uploading a lot of content already.

