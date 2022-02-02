YouTube Rolls Out More Accessible Features for Mobile App Users

YouTube is rolling out a new user interface for mobile app users. The new UI will make it easier to like and dislike videos, view comments and share what you’re watching on the full screen. Most of those elements were previously hidden behind a swipe-up gesture on the “more videos” section, but the new version puts them front and center, with related videos confined to a button in the corner.

Only users on the full screen will be able to identify the new features. The app will now make it appear as it did for users watching videos on portrait mode, as they had access to more controls as well as the share button. Landscape viewers will now be able to access similar features.

Users will also be able to view comments in landscape mode by tapping the comment button to pull them up. Prior to these, comments could only be accessed by switching to portrait mode

The feature is being rolled out to all users on both iOS and Android starting this week.

