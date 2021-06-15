YouTube Prohibits Gambling, Alcohol and Political Ads from Running on Most Prominent Slot

YouTube will no longer be showing ads that are related to alcohol, gambling or politics on its masthead ad slot. Ads that contain prescription drug terms will also be axed from the slot which appears at the top of the YouTube’s screen on mobile and app.

Google said the limitation on the kind of ads that appear on the slot will help “lead to a better experience for users.”

Read: YouTube To Allow Users To Restrict Alcohol and Gambling Ads

The masthead slot is most prominent as it appears first when a user is on the app or website. Keeping ads related to gambling, drugs and alcohol will therefore make it more inclusive for all users. Last year, YouTube, just like all social media networks, had to make a stand with regards to former US President Donald Trump on its platform. Axing political ads on the masthead will help the popular video streaming app avoid such controversial issues.

Last year, Google provided a way for users to control the number of gambling and alcohol related ads they see. This applied to the masthead slot as well. However, the company says that the slot can “drive massive reach or awareness,” and that it will no longer be available for certain products who are targeting specific ad spaces.

