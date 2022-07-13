YouTube Rolls Out Picture-in-Picture Mode for iPhone, iPad

YouTube will in the next few days start rolling out Picture-in-Picture mode for iPhone and iPad users. The feature allows users to watch YouTube videos in a mini-player on the screen, while browsing other apps. Android users already have the feature.

The feature has been available for YouTube premium subscribers in the US allowing them to watch the videos in a small, floating window while simultaneously browsing other apps on their devices.

it’s happening! ✨ picture-in-picture is slowly rolling out for YouTube on iPhone & iPad, & just like on Android, will be avail to: Premium members globally &

non-Premium members in US (non-music only) it’s been a long time coming 😌 all the details ➡️ https://t.co/mNbPWWE21n pic.twitter.com/ZeBY48KOhH — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 11, 2022

To use the feature, iOS users can launch a video on the YouTube app, leave it playing and press ‘home’ on their phones to continue browsing.

As you use other apps on your device, the video will continue to play in a small player that you can move around the screen.

The feature is being rolled out for YouTube Premium members globally and will be available for free only in the US and for non-music content only. It is still not clear when YouTube will roll out the feature for free globally.

