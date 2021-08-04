YouTube Launches Sh10 billion Fund to Pay Shorts Creators

Content creatorson YouTube can now earn money by creating Shorts. The feature which was rolled out last month allows creators to make short TikTok-style videos on the platform.

YouTube launched a fund to reward customers with up to $10,000 for making original popular Shorts. The company plans to make payments of up to $100 million starting this year through 2022.

The payment will be based on a number of issues, such as location and popularity of the videos. The videos have to be original and not contain any watermark from platforms such as TikTok, Reels or Snapchat.

Read: YouTube Rolls Out TikTok Clone, Shorts Globally

YouTube is launching the payments in the US, India, UK, Brazil among other regions. There are plans to extend the programme to other regions soon.

YouTube pays creators for content on the platform. The revenue comes from advertising and YouTube takes a cut before paying creators. The company says the Shorts fund will help to reward the creators before they work out a payment method.

Since last year, a number of platforms have launched funds to reward popular users with an aim of attracting more people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu