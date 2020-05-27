YouTube Kids Now Available On Apple TV

YouTube Kids, the video platform’s version that allows families to set age categories, viewing timers and other controls, is now available on Apple TV.

According to YouTube, safety controls still need to be set through the mobile version of the app.

YouTube Kids is designed for children. It offers a safer alternative to YouTube where violent content and inappropriate videos can get through despite using the restricted mode, exposing children to content that parents and caregivers may not want them to see. Some of these include videos made to look like they are made for kids, sometimes depicting popular and relatable cartoon characters, but filled with inappropriate content.

YouTube became more alert after the 2017 scandal dubbed ‘Elsagate’ although you will still stumble upon them once in a while in the platform’s automatically generated recommendations.

The main YouTube app is quite a risky place for kids, especially when unattended. Although it is filled with popular cartoons and kids channels, kids may soon find their way to highly inappropriate content.

In 2019, YouTube disabled comments in videos in an attempt to curb predatory behaviour and arrived at $170 million with the Federal Trade Commission over the violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Act (COPPA) However, creators said that the rules were confusing and this resulted in lost revenue.

To make the brand more appealing to families, YouTube has expanded how YouTube Kids is available. It launched a website for YouTube Kids and it will now be available on Apple TV.

Videos on YouTube kids are filtered using algorithms, which unfortunately means that some inappropriate content may still get through. However, the app offers more safety controls to parents and caregivers to prevent their children from watching harmful content, including whitelisting specific videos or channels.

Click here to view the system requirements and app availability for YouTube Kids on Apple TV by country.

