YouTube Testing a New Way For Users to Shop On The Videos

YouTube has announced that it is testing a new way for users to shop on the platform. The video streaming app announced on its website that it is working on a way for users to discover and purchase products on YouTube videos.

“We’re testing a new way for people to easily discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos. Creators in this pilot can add certain products to their videos.” YouTube said in a blog.

The company said that users can get to view the items they are interested in on the videos and proceed to get more details or complete transactions on the products’ page.

“Viewers can then see a list of featured products by clicking the shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video. From there, viewers can explore each product’s page to see more information, related videos, and purchase options for that product.” the blog further said.

YouTube said it is testing the feature with a limited number of creators who have been asked to start adding certain products on their videos. The pilot is available to users in the US on Android, iOS and desktop.

