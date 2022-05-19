YouTube will Now Highlight the Most Replayed Part of a Video

YouTube viewers can now skip to the most interesting part of a video. The streaming company is rolling out a feature that highlights the most replayed part of a video in the mobile and web apps. The feature had been rolled out as an experiment for YouTube prime subscribers prior to its release for all users.

Users will be able to identify popular parts of a video from a graph which shows up behind the progress bar.

“If the graph is high, then that part of the video has been replayed often. You can use the graph to quickly find and watch those moments.” YouTube says.

Read: Harmonize Blasted for Buying YouTube Views after Surpassing BTS Record with 1.3 million Views in 24 Seconds

Although the feature might prove useful to YouTube viewers, it might not be ideal for content creators who put time and energy into their content.

This is just one YouTube’s features aimed at cutting longer videos into manageable chunks. The streaming platform currently has a ‘chapters’ feature that allows creators to break their videos into parts. YouTube is also reportedly working on a new way to allow users loop parts of videos and will soon roll out a test that allows users to “seek to the exact moment in a video that you want to watch”

