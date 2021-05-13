YouTube Gears Up for Africa Day Concert with Impressive Performances Starting Today

YouTube has lined up a series of music and related performances in celebration of Africa Month starting tonight. In partnership with MTV Base Africa, YouTube Music will showcase the continent’s popular culture with performances by popular artistes from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

The event leading to the Africa Day Concert will kick off on Thursday with live performances expected from Kenyan boy-band Sauti Sol and Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML. Fans will be to enjoy the event via livestream on each of the artistes’ YouTube channels.

YouTube Music has also partnered with Afro Nation, Slikour Onlife and Leading Ladies Africa to host a series of industry panel sessions focused on African Music. The virtual sessions will cover topics such as: The Global Impact of Afrobeats, The Acceleration of Amapiano and Women x Music.

“For more than a decade now, YouTube has helped artists develop and export the African sound to music lovers, fans and listeners worldwide while also enabling collaborations across the continent and around the world,” Manager Director, EMEA Emerging Markets Alex Okosi said.

“As a result, it’s only natural that the platform, where cultural movements grow and build, plays a central role in the celebration of this important month for the continent as a whole. The past ten years have shown, without a doubt, that Africa loves YouTube and YouTube has found a true home in Africa.” Celebrations for Africa Month will be held on Africa Day Concert which will take place on May 25th at 7PM CAT. YouTube has Partnered with MTv Base Africa for the event which will be hosted by renowned Actor Idris Elba for the second year in a row. The concert will feature various music stars who will perform from multiple stages from across the continent.

