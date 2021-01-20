YouTube Extends Trump’s Ban for Another Week Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration

YouTube announced on Tuesday that it was extending the ban on incumbent President Donald Trump on the app for another one week. During the period, he will not be able to upload videos or livestream on his channel.

Trump was banned from YouTube on January 12 after he violated terms against inciting violence. His supporters stormed the US Capitol after Biden was announced the winner of the November 2020, presidential elections.

YouTube said the ban had been extended “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”

Read: Youtube Suspends Trump’s Channel Over Incitement

Trump is scheduled to vacate the White house on Wednesday in light of the incoming president’s inauguration set to take place on the same day.

Activists have threatened to boycott YouTube’s advertising if the company does not ban Trump permanently. Twitter already banned Trump’s account permanently while Facebook suspended both his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely.

However, Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai told Reuters that Trump would be treated just like any other YouTube user and will not terminate the account unless he vilates their policies three times in 90 days.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu